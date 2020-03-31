3,513 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Purchased by Trinity Wealth Management LLC

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Hubbell accounts for 0.5% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,952 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 284.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares in the company, valued at $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBB stock traded up $6.00 on Monday, reaching $112.97. 436,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,530. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.87. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

