35,953 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by Sowa Financial Group Inc.

Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,070,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,265,516. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $65.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

