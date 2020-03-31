3,630 Shares in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,733,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.79 and a fifty-two week high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.23.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

