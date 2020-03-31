3,911 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,841. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average is $129.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.7935 dividend. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

