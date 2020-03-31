39,291 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after buying an additional 1,891,559 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,619 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.