4,000 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,180,000. Spirit Realty Capital makes up 0.3% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 408,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,751,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $8,115,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:SRC traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.51. 1,170,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,434. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.01. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.