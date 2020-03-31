40,255 Shares in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Westshore Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of New Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in New Home by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in New Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New Home by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in New Home by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 115,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of New Home stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 4,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. New Home Company Inc has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%.

About New Home

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

