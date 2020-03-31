4,378 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 544,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,873,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

