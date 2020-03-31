442 Shares in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,295,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.97.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

