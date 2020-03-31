465 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Sailer Financial LLC

Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,568,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.39. 18,010,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,157,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

