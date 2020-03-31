4,807 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,891,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

IJH stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.74. The stock had a trading volume of 193,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,763. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

