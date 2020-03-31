4,932 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,532 shares of company stock worth $5,101,386. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.69.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $74.57. 7,072,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,712,346. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

