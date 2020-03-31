4,970 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Medtronic makes up about 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Watch Point Trust Co raised its position in Medtronic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.85.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.48. 852,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

