$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Southern Co (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to report $5.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.65 billion. Southern posted sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full year sales of $22.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.64 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.05 billion to $23.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

Shares of SO stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. 528,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,126. Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $125,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,827 shares of company stock worth $8,305,763. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 18,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Southern by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

