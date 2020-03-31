5,114 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Bought by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.96.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.12 on Monday, hitting $168.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,620,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

