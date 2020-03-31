51,797 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,098,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,765,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,978,000.

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,396,806 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

