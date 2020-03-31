5,205 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $5,093,652,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2,641.0% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,640,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,620,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 20,840.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $195.22. 1,703,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449,012. The company has a market cap of $497.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.43. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

