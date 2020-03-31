5,441 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.59. 492,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

