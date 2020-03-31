5,627 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.94. 10,939,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,002,308. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.