6,000 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.74. 12,441,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,517,720. The stock has a market cap of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.18.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

