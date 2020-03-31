6,000 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.75. 3,484,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,270,711. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

