$606.63 Million in Sales Expected for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to announce $606.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $602.00 million and the highest is $612.78 million. Tetra Tech reported sales of $585.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TTEK has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti cut their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 3,996 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $383,616.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $2,138,413.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,334 shares of company stock worth $9,787,585 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter worth $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,454. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $86.00. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tetra Tech (TTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.