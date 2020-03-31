6,117 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 357,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,110,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,936,312. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.64.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

