64,133 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Bought by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 64,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 450,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 149,069 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAC traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.10. 7,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,704. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.10 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.20.

