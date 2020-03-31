647 Shares in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW traded up $22.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $481.83. The company had a trading volume of 745,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $520.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.45. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.75.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

