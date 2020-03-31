655 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Shares of IPGP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.20. The company had a trading volume of 428,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,678. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.04 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $136.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.88.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.