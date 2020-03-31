6,850 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 188.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after buying an additional 879,482 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,509,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

