6,850 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Wealth Advisors Inc.

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 188.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,663,000 after buying an additional 879,482 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MU stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 20,509,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,800,800. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.
In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
See Also: What are gap-down stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.