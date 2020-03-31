6,858 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. 24,489,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

