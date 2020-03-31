700 Shares in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Bought by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Icon by 452.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $5.51 on Monday, hitting $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 357,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,763. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.