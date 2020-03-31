750 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.79. 1,421,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,813. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

