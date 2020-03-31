770 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,302,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,301. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.