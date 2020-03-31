8,488 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,275. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

