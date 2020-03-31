8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Down 6.8%

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)’s share price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $14.29, approximately 535,004 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,557,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at $700,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

