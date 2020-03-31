Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,133,737 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 12,002,154 shares.The stock last traded at $79.34 and had previously closed at $74.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,410,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,225 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

