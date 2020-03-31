Absolute Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,156.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $15,488.77 and $2,156.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 34.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.75 or 0.01014086 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00030612 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00174889 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007635 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00081494 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

