Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,557,100 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 27th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AKR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,776. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $36,030.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

