Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Down 9.8%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.52 and last traded at $12.37, 1,953,258 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 1,192,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.27%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period.

About Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.