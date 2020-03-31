Adelphoi (ADL) Price Down 1.7% This Week

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Adelphoi has a market cap of $157,031.61 and $179.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. During the last week, Adelphoi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.