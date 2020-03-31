AdEx Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $145,148.00 (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $145,148.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015448 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.02587993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00190907 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033143 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, Huobi and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

