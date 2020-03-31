ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Down 2.1%

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 100,310 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,991,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

ADMA has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $243.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 164.50% and a negative return on equity of 167.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ADMA Biologics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 500,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen bought 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $245,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,123,698 shares of company stock worth $17,232,943 over the last three months. 15.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 139,722 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 299,511 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 410,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

