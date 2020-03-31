ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. MKM Partners currently has $10.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADTN. Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut ADTRAN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of ADTN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 410,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,685. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $387.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.34.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $115.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,600.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ADTRAN by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

