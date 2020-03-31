AerCap (NYSE:AER) Shares Up 0.8%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $22.97, 72,341 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,268,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.87.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

