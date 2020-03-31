Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,941,700 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 27th total of 6,470,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 592,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

In other news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

NYSE AJRD traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.32. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $57.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

