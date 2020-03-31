AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.66

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.66. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 9,275,580 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised AIM ImmunoTech to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.74.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

