AirSwap (AST) Price Tops $0.0126 on Top Exchanges

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Huobi and Gatecoin. AirSwap has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $5.86 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015476 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.02589132 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00190991 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gatecoin, Liqui, Binance, OKEx and AirSwap. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

