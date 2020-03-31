Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Upgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $89.00 price objective on the technology infrastructure company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,620. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,652 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 349,202 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $30,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 60,999 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,472 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.