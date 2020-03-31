Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Up 19.3% in March

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 4,770,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALK traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,868. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

