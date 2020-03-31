Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) dropped 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22, approximately 68,785 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,799,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXU. TheStreet cut Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXU. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Alexco Resource by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 500,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Alexco Resource by 488.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 183,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151,893 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alexco Resource by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

