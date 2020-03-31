Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,949,600 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 12,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.32. 5,912,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,937,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.46.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 331,898 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after acquiring an additional 383,546 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,063,000 after acquiring an additional 679,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $142,640,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

