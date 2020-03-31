Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Down 0.1%

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) fell 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.37, 57,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 700,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.39.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMC. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Carl R. Christenson acquired 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,962,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 256,568 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,260,000 after purchasing an additional 365,805 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,399,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,885,000 after purchasing an additional 236,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,361,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,493,000 after purchasing an additional 392,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 13,880.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,647 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

